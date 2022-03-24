DR Congo and Morocco face off in the first leg of the African World Cup qualifying playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

The road to Qatar 2022 is reaching its final stages. DR Congo and Morocco clash in the first leg of the African World Cup Qualifying playoffs aiming to book a ticket to the highly anticipated tournament. Here, find out the date, time and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts have made their way to the CAF playoffs by finishing atop Group J with 11 points, one above Benin. Congo have finished the group phase strongly, claiming two victories in a row.

On the other hand, Morocco have comfortably advanced to this stage of the qualifiers by winning all six group stage games, scoring an impressive 20 goals and conceding just one.

DR Congo vs Morocco: Date

DR Congo and Morocco will face each other in the first leg of the African World Cup Qualifying playoffs on Friday, March 25. The return leg will be played on Tuesday, March 29.

DR Congo vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

TV channel in the US for DR Congo vs Morocco

The African World Cup qualifying game to be played between DR Congo and Morocco in the first leg of the CAF playoffs for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.