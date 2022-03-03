Elche and Barcelona will clash off at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in the 27th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Elche vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 27 of La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona will visit Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche on the Matchday 27 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 46th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 25 occasions so far; Elche have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and a great number of even 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 18, 2021, when the Blaugrana snatched a late 3-2 thriller win at home, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Elche vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 27 game between Elche and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche.

Elche vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Elche vs Barcelona in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Elche and Barcelona on the 27th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.