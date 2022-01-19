Elche and Real Madrid will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 16. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match previe/w, information, predictions, and odds.

Elche will welcome Real Madrid at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will only be their third La Copa meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on one occasion so far; Elche are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last Copa del Rey game was played on February 1, 1989, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 1988/1989 Fourth Round. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 30 years in the competition, this time in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey campaign.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche

Elche vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Elche vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Elche set up a meeting with the Madrid side in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 16, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Almeria in the Round of 32. On the other hand, the 2021-2022 Spanish Super Cup winners had to beat Alcoyano 3-1 to get to the Copa del Rey last-16.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 25, 1989, when the Whites cruised past the Green-striped ones with a 2-1 win in the second leg of the 1988/1989 Fourth Round. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the next round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Elche vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 16 game between Elche and Real Madrid, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Real Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -260 odds to go through to the next stage. Elche, meanwhile, have a whopping +500 odds to cause an upset and knock Carlo Ancelotti's side out of the competition, while a tie would result in a +330 payout.

FanDuel Elche +500 Tie +330 Real Madrid -230

* Odds via FanDuel