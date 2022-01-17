Elche take on Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey

Elche and Real Madrid meet in the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team wants to win another game to lengthen their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Del Rey game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location.

Elche haven't lost a game since Matchweek 18 against Barcelona 2-3 on the road, but after that loss the team won three games against Almeria, Espanyol, and Villarreal, including a draw against Granada at home.

Real Madrid are dominating La Liga's table with 49 points and 15-4-2 overall, and the best thing is that the team won their first title of the season, the Spanish Super Cup, against Athletic Cub 2-0. The last four games were victories for Real Madrid.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Date

Elche and Real Madrid play for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey on Thursday, January 20 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team is in good shape after winning the Spanish Super Cup and their record at home is 7-3-0, the visitors have a negative record of 2-2-7 on the road.

Elche vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Elche vs Real Madrid at the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey

This game for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey, Elche and Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Thursday, January 20, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

