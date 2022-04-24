Emelec will play against Palmeiras for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group A. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores

The Ecuadorian side Emelec will face the reining champions Palmeiras at George Campwell Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group A. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Emelec have recorded 2 draws in the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Los Electricos are looking forward to their first win against the reining Copa Libertadores champions. As hosts, Emelec won a Copa Libertadores game for the last time in 2019 against Brazilian side Flamengo. Their last home game was a 1-1 draw against Venezuelan side Deportivo Táchira for Matchday 2 of this year's international tournament.

On the other hand, Palmeiras have won 3 out of their last 5 game as visitors in the Copa Libertadores. They have conceded 2 goals and have scored 8 times. The Brazilian side has an unbeaten run with 2 wins, 12 goals scored and 1 goal conceded in this year's international tournament.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Date

Emelec will face Palmeiras on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at George Campwell in Guayaquil, Ecuador for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group A.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Emelec vs Palmeiras: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Emelec and Palmeiras for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group A will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.