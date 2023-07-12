Sporting Cristal and Emelec meet today in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The visitors were tough during the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Sporting Cristal vs Emelec online free in the US on Fubo]

Sporting Cristal were playing against two big favorites in Copa Libertadores, Fluminense and River Plate, these two teams were fighting for the first spots within the group, in the end Sporting Cristal had to settle for the third spot.

Emelec could not win the first spot of their group but they had a good record with 2 wins, 3 draws and a loss for a total of 9 points, if they win this game then they would have to play in the round of 16 against Defensa y Justicia.

When will Sporting Cristal vs Emelec be played?

Sporting Cristal and Emelec play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, July 12 at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The home team knows what it is to play against big teams.

Sporting Cristal vs Emelec: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Emelec in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Sporting Cristal and Emelec at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima on Wednesday, July 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.