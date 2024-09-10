England vs Finland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

England play against Finland in League B's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

England and Finland will face each other in a crucial League B matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.

England kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ireland, reinforcing their status as frontrunners in Group 2. Despite this strong start, the team must remain cautious and focused as they progress, avoiding any pitfalls of overconfidence. Their next challenge will come in the form of Finland, who suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Greece in their opener.

Finland face a critical juncture in their Nations League journey, as another loss could severely impact their chances of advancement. Having already been outclassed by Greece, they now must contend with a formidable England side. They will have to look for a positive result since another defeat would complicate their situation.

England vs Finland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Finland: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Finland’s player Adam Stahl – IMAGO / One Inch Productions

England vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, MTV Katsomo, V Sport Football, YLE TV2

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX