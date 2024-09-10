England vs Finland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

England and Finland will face each other in a crucial League B matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.
[Watch England vs Finland for free in the USA on Fubo]
England kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ireland, reinforcing their status as frontrunners in Group 2. Despite this strong start, the team must remain cautious and focused as they progress, avoiding any pitfalls of overconfidence. Their next challenge will come in the form of Finland, who suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Greece in their opener.
Finland face a critical juncture in their Nations League journey, as another loss could severely impact their chances of advancement. Having already been outclassed by Greece, they now must contend with a formidable England side. They will have to look for a positive result since another defeat would complicate their situation.
England vs Finland: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Finland: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Finland’s player Adam Stahl – IMAGO / One Inch Productions
England vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, MTV Katsomo, V Sport Football, YLE TV2
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Republic of Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX