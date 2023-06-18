England will host North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 4 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch England vs North Macedonia online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. North Macedonia are yet to claim a victory to this day, and two matches ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on October 7, 2006, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
England vs North Macedonia: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
North Macedonia: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch England vs North Macedonia in your country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, Channel 4
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
North Macedonia: MRT1, MRT Play, Arena Sport 1P
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4
United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+