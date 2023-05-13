Espanyol vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will visit Espanyol this Sunday, May 14 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a new edition of the Catalan Derby, and this time the two teams are fighting very different goals. Although it is not strange to see Barcelona fight to win the title of champions, it is surprising to see Espanyol fighting for the relegation position, where at the moment they are quite complicated.

As if that were not enough, they are on the verge of what could be a great humiliation: if they lose, saving themselves will be much more difficult (although they would still have a chance), and worse still: their arch-rivals Barcelona would be proclaimed champions in their own house. Without a doubt this will be a game with many seasonings.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 15)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 15)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 15)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Espanyol vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, ITVX, ITV 4, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga

Sweden: C More Football, Viaplay Sweden, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, ITVX, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK, ITV 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports, ESPN