Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga has a matchup between teams in opposed presents. It involves Estoril facing Benfica at Antonio Coimbra da Mota. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
Estoril have been one of the worst teams in the season thus far as no other club has a poorer number of points. They are currently sharing the last position in the standings with just one victory alongside a tie.
Benfica have had an almost perfect season despite starting with a defeat, so they are one of the teams aiming to finish in the first place. Their current form in the league is formed by six consecutive victories.
Estoril vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Estoril will confront Benfica at Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga this Saturday, October 7.
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (October 8)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 00:45 AM (October 8)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (October 8)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (October 8)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (October 8)
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM (October 8)
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
How to watch Estoril vs Benfica in your country
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: RTPi,Star+
Canada: RTPi
France: Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RTPi
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
International: Bet365, GOLTV Play
Italy: DAZN
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
UK: RTPi
United States: RTPi,GOLTV, GolTV Espanol