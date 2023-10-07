Estoril vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga has a matchup between teams in opposed presents. It involves Estoril facing Benfica at Antonio Coimbra da Mota. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Estoril have been one of the worst teams in the season thus far as no other club has a poorer number of points. They are currently sharing the last position in the standings with just one victory alongside a tie.

Benfica have had an almost perfect season despite starting with a defeat, so they are one of the teams aiming to finish in the first place. Their current form in the league is formed by six consecutive victories.

Estoril vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Estoril will confront Benfica at Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Matchday 8 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga this Saturday, October 7.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (October 8)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

India: 00:45 AM (October 8)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (October 8)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (October 8)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (October 8)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (October 8)

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Estoril vs Benfica in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: RTPi,Star+

Canada: RTPi

France: Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RTPi

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

UK: RTPi

United States: RTPi,GOLTV, GolTV Espanol