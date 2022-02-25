Everton and Manchester City will clash off on Saturday at Goodison Park in the 27th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Everton vs Manchester City: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester City will travel to Liverpool to face Everton at Goodison Park in the 27th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are in Canada, on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 50th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 22 games so far; Everton have celebrated a victory 18 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on Sunday, November 21, 2021, when the Citizens cruised past Everton in a 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Everton vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool

Live Stream: Peacock in the US, DAZN in Canada

Everton vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Everton vs Manchester City: Storylines

Everton have been in disappointing form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won only once while losing four games (LLLWL). Meanwhile, Manchester City have been in decent form recently, as they have won three times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to draw once and lose once (WDWWL).

The Citizens currently sit on top of the Premier League with 63 points in 26 matches so far. On the other hand, the Toffees are placed 15 places below them, in 16th place of the Premier League table with 22 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 23, 1899, when the game ended in a tough 2-1 win for Everton in the 1899/1900 Division One season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 27.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Everton vs Manchester City in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 27 game between Everton and Manchester City, to be played on Saturday at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States. Another option is SiriusXM FC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Everton vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester City. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them 1.28 odds to grab a win in Matchday 27. The home side Everton have a whopping 10.50 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive 5.75 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state where legalized sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Everton 10.50 Tie 5.75 Manchester City 1.28

* Odds via BetMGM