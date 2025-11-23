Who are Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami playing next in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs after defeating FC Cincinnati?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF secured a crucial 4–0 victory over FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs under the guidance of head coach Javier Mascherano.

Messi scored the opening goal in the 19th minute, and the victory was later sealed with goals from Mateo Silvetti in the 57th minute and Tadeo Allende in the 62nd and 74th minutes, keeping Inter Miami’s championship ambitions alive and setting the stage for the next high-stakes match in the Eastern Conference.

The team’s performance reflected Mascherano’s tactical acumen, balancing pressing intensity and defensive discipline. Every possession was calculated, and key players were managed to maintain freshness throughout the match, ensuring Inter Miami could sustain energy for the upcoming challenge.

With the win secured, Messi’s team now looks ahead to the next opponent, while fans and analysts anticipate how Messi and his teammates will approach the final stages of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal with teammates Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Who are Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami playing next?

After defeating FC Cincinnati 4–0, Inter Miami will face the winner of the Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC semifinal in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Playoff path and stakes

Inter Miami advanced by eliminating Nashville SC in Round One and FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The other Eastern semifinal features Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC.

The Eastern Conference Final, scheduled for November 29–30, 2025, will determine which team advances to the MLS Cup Final. This marks Inter Miami’s first-ever appearance in the Eastern Conference Final, with Messi expected to lead the club toward a historic first MLS Cup Final.

