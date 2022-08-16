Though both Argentina and Brazil have booked a place in Qatar 2022 long ago, they still had one game left to play in the Conmebol qualifiers — their suspended game in September 2021.

In September 2021, the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina made big headlines across the world but for the wrong reasons. In a shocking turn of events, Brazilian health authorities stormed the pitch after only five minutes to stop the game over Covid breaches (four Argentine players who play in England were accused of breaking Covid protocols in entering the country).

The game was suspended and, months later, it was determined that both teams would be fined but the game would be replayed in Brazil later this year. The decision, however, didn't sit well with neither Brazil nor Argentina, as they had already punched a ticket to Qatar 2022.

On top of that, the standings would remain unchanged regardless of the result. While Tite's men secured the top spot with 45 points, the 2021 Copa America winners finished second with 39 points, 11 above Uruguay. Eventually, FIFA changed its decision about the suspended game.

AFA announces Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier will not be replayed

On Tuesday, the Argentina FA (AFA) released a statement confirming the suspended game between Brazil and Argentina will not be played. FIFA had originally decided the match to be replayed on September 22, 2022.

However, both national teams preferred not to replay it and filed a case in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Consequently, the game was called off but Argentina were ordered to pay a fine. This is a huge relief for both sides, who can now schedule friendlies in that international break. Argentina reportedly are looking for opponents to play two friendlies between September 19 and September 27.

Lionel Scaloni's men start their World Cup journey on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, while La Verde-amarela make their Qatar 2022 debut on Nov. 24 when they take on Serbia.