Flamengo complete 3-1 comeback over Santos in 2026 Brasileirao at Maracana with Paqueta’s late goal

Flamengo defeated Santos 3-1 in the 2026 Brasileirao, completing a comeback at Maracana with a late goal from Lucas Paqueta, sealing the win. Santos had taken the lead through Lautaro Diaz, but Flamengo responded with intensity and quality.

The first half was intense but lacked clear chances, with Flamengo controlling possession and Santos struggling to create danger. Both teams showed imprecision in the final third, despite solid defensive performances. Flamengo were slightly superior, but neither side managed to break the deadlock before halftime.

In the second half, Santos struck first, but Flamengo reacted quickly and shifted the momentum. Flamengo found their rhythm, scoring three goals to complete the comeback, including a penalty from Jorginho and a late finish from Paqueta.