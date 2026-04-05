Flamengo complete 3-1 comeback over Santos in 2026 Brasileirao at Maracana with Paqueta’s late goal

Flamengo defeated Santos 3-1 in the 2026 Brasileirao, completing a comeback at Maracana with a late goal from Lucas Paqueta, sealing the win. Santos had taken the lead through Lautaro Diaz, but Flamengo responded with intensity and quality.
The first half was intense but lacked clear chances, with Flamengo controlling possession and Santos struggling to create danger. Both teams showed imprecision in the final third, despite solid defensive performances. Flamengo were slightly superior, but neither side managed to break the deadlock before halftime.
In the second half, Santos struck first, but Flamengo reacted quickly and shifted the momentum. Flamengo found their rhythm, scoring three goals to complete the comeback, including a penalty from Jorginho and a late finish from Paqueta.
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Flamengo beat Santos 3-1 in the 2026 Brasileirao, and you lived every moment of this exciting game here, on Bolavip.
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90' - Full time! (3-1)
The match comes to an end at Maracana as Flamengo secure a 3-1 victory over Santos, completing the comeback after going behind and sealing an important win in the 2026 Brasileirao.
90+12' - Flamengo hit the post on the counter (3-1)
Flamengo launch a dangerous counterattack as Gonzalo Plata creates the play and combines with Paqueta. Plata makes a diagonal run, receives the ball back and takes the shot, but his effort hits the post.
90+12' - Varela with a goal line clearance (3-1)
Varela delivers a tremendous save to deny Santos. From a corner, Luan Peres gets a header on target that is going in, but Varela puts his head in the way and clears it off the line.
90' - 12 minutes added (3-1)
The referee signals 12 minutes of added time in the second half as Santos look for a late response and Flamengo aim to see out the result.
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89' - GOOOOAL FOR FLAMENGO! (3-1)
Flamengo extend their lead with a brilliant team play. Gonzalo Plata creates the move from the right, cuts inside and lays the ball off to Lucas Paqueta, who unleashes a powerful strike to find the back of the net.
The match becomes more physical following the confrontation between players after the disallowed goal. There are protests and pushes on the field as Flamengo and Santos show increasing intensity in this phase of the game.
57' - Goal disallowed for Flamengo (0-1)
The goal from Flamengo is ruled out as Leo Ortiz was in an offside position. The score remains unchanged with Santos still leading.
54' - GOOOOOOAL FOR FLAMENGO! (1-1)
Flamengo find the equalizer after a chaotic sequence inside the box. De Arrascaeta takes the free kick and Brazao makes the save, but the rebound falls into a crowded area. After a series of deflections, the ball reaches Leo Ortiz, who manages to get just enough contact to send it into the net.
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53' - Yellow card for Bontempo (0-1)
Bontempo is shown a yellow card after committing a foul on Samuel Lino very close to the edge of the box, giving Flamengo a dangerous set piece opportunity.
48' - GOOOOOOAL FOR SANTOS! (0-1)
Santos take the lead with a stunning strike from Lautaro Diaz. The play starts with a recovery that catches Flamengo out of position, and Gustavo Henrique sends a long pass forward. Lautaro Diaz controls it, holds off his marker and unleashes a precise shot from outside the box to put Santos ahead.
The second half has kicked off at Maracana as Flamengo and Santos resume action, both teams looking to break the deadlock after a tightly contested first half.
Flamengo control possession during first half
Flamengo have been superior on the ball with 70% possession compared to just 30% for Santos, but without causing much damage. They have only managed one shot on target, while Santos remain with zero.
45' - Halftime (0-0)
The first half comes to an end at Maracana with Flamengo and Santos level on the scoreboard.
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45' - Four minutes added (0-0)
The referee signals four minutes of added time at the end of the first half as Flamengo and Santos look to make a final push before the break.
40' - Varela with a crucial defensive play (0-0)
Varela makes a tremendous defensive play to prevent a clear chance for Santos. Bontempo delivers a great pass that looks set to find Lautaro Diaz alone inside the box, but Varela reacts in time and clears the ball away.
37' - Flamengo waste a big chance (0-0)
Flamengo create a huge opportunity as the play starts with a brilliant pass from Jorginho. Carrascal receives it, attempts a feint and takes the shot, but the effort goes well over the crossbar.
36' - Match resumes (0-0)
The game is back underway at Maracana as Flamengo and Santos return to action following the cooling break.
33' - Cooling break (0-0)
The referee signals a cooling break as players from both teams take a brief pause to hydrate and receive instructions from the sidelines during this intense first half.
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29' - Santos earn a corner after deflected effort (0-0)
Santos threaten again as Barreal goes on an individual run and gets a shot off, but the attempt is deflected by Leo Ortiz, resulting in a corner. The set piece is taken but ultimately wasted, with no danger created.
25' - Santos create a good chance (0-0)
Santos put together a solid attacking move as Barreal finds Thaciano with a pass into the area. Thaciano gets a shot off, but Leo Pereira reacts quickly and intercepts the attempt to deny the chance.
22' - Santos try from distance with no danger (0-0)
Santos look to respond but still struggle to create real chances. Escobar attempts a shot from outside the box from the flank, but the effort is poor and does not trouble the goal.
17' - Flamengo threaten from the left flank (0-0)
Samuel Lino wins the left flank and delivers a cross into the box that finds Varela making a run into the area. He gets a header on it, but the attempt goes well over the crossbar.
12' - Intense first half with few clear chances (0-0)
The match is being played at a high intensity in the first half, but both teams are showing imprecision in the final third. That goes hand in hand with strong defensive displays on both sides. Flamengo are slightly superior so far, controlling more of the tempo and possession.
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8' - First chance for Flamengo (0-0)
Flamengo create the first half chance of the match after a great connection between De Arrascaeta and Varela. Varela delivers a cross into the box and Pedro attempts a header, but the ball is too high and he fails to make clean contact.
5' - Early stages of the match (0-0)
The opening minutes are being played with both teams studying each other and trying to understand their strategies. The match is currently focused in midfield, with Flamengo and Santos looking to keep their midfielders comfortable to avoid disrupting connections and attacking transitions. So far, there have been no clear chances on goal.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The teams have kicked off at Maracana. Flamengo and Santos are ready to battle it out in this crucial match of the 2026 Brasileirao.
Teams on the field
The teams are now on the field for the ceremonial kickoff, preparing to start the match at Maracana.
Today's venue
Estadio do Maracana, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, is an association football stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Located in the Maracanã neighborhood, it is owned by the Rio de Janeiro state government and managed by the clubs Flamengo and Fluminense. It is also the most iconic and historic stadium in Brazil.
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Why is Neymar not playing today?
Neymar will not be on the field due to a disciplinary suspension. The Brazilian forward received his third yellow card in the last domestic league match, which automatically results in a one-match ban under the competition rules.
Flamengo starting XI
Flamengo confirmed lineup: Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Evertton Araujo, Jorginho, De Arrascaeta; Carrascal, Samuel Lino, Pedro.
Santos confirmed lineup!
Santos confirmed lineup: Gabriel Brazao; Ze Ivaldo, Luan Peres, Escobar, Christian Oliva; Gustavo Henrique, Gabriel Bontempo, Barreal; Thaciano, Lautaro Diaz, Cuca.
Start time and how to watch
Flamengo vs Santos will get underway at 4:30 PM ET (PT: 1:30 PM)
Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 Brasileirao match!
Flamengo face Santos FC at Maracana today, in a crucial clash as both teams aim to climb the table. Flamengo look to maintain their strong home form, while Santos arrive hoping to build on their recent victory.
Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute action as Flamengo and Santos battle it out at Maracana!
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.