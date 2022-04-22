Due to a case of infidelity, a football club issued a press release defending the institution and its players. Find out here which is the team in question and what the statement says.

Cases of infidelity occur in all areas. No environment escapes from this question. What is certain is that soccer players are always connected with infidelity issues and for participating in parties.

Given this situation, a Peruvian club issued a statement stating that the team will not allow cases of infidelity. It all started after two well-known celebrities were discovered cheating on their respective partners after a soccer match.

Apparently, Aldo Miyashiro, host of the TV show "La banda del Chino" would have an affair with journalist Fiorella Retiz, causing a real controversy, as both are currently married. In fact, the wife of the accused is a famous actress. In this context, the Peruvian club released a statement to defend the institution and its players.

Which club issued the press release

The club that issued the press release were San Simón. San Simon are a team that plays in the Magdalena district league and had a stint in the First Division in 2014 when it won the Copa Peru a year before. It lost the category and had to move to Lima to continue competing in the promotion tournament.

The San Simón club's press release

"The San Simon club makes it public knowledge that the members of the institution will never tolerate any act of infidelity, being committed to respecting their partners", said the Magdalena team through a statement published on their social networks, accompanied by Diego Maradona's phrase "The ball does not stain".

Something similar was published by the Tarma Sports Association: "The people who are part of this institution will never tolerate any act of infidelity; we are committed to respecting their partners".