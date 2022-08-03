Fulham and Liverpool will clash off at Craven Cottage in the opening round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Fulham will come against Liverpool at Craven Cottage in London in the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada.

This will be their 31st EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Fulham have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 7, 2021, when Fulham snatched a surprising 1-0 win away, at Anfield in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 1 game between Fulham and Liverpool will be played on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Craven Cottage in London.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Fulham vs Liverpool in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Fulham and Liverpool on the first round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include SiriusXM FC, Peacock.