It was a woeful day for Germany on Sunday, a 4-1 historic defeat to Japan on home soil was the last straw. Hansi Flick had lost 4 out of the last six friendlies in charge of the national team, some of them were shocking, to Japan and Colombia most of all, both played at home, Flick was sacked.

The four-time World Cup winners had an abysmal World Cup in Qatar with Flick at the helm, getting eliminated in the first round, still the federation kept the manager but saw little improvement as the nation is preparing to host the 2024 Euros.

Now according to Sports Brief, the federation has identified their principal candidate and that is former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. Getting the 36-year-old could be tricky.

Julian Nagelsmann to coach Germany?

Despite sacking Julian Nagelsmann in March of last year, the manager is still under contract with Bayern Munich, it is reported by Goal that Bayern would seek compensation in the range of €10-15 million from the Federation.

It is still not clear if Nagelsmann is interested in the job, but it would be a massive move for a coach as young as Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old has already coached TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich winning three titles with the German giants.

Candidates for Germany job

Reports have indicated that Germany is looking at foreign managers as well and two big names have come up, former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal and France World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.