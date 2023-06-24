Mexico are one of the big teams in the 2023 Gold Cup but this time they are going through a difficult situation where a lot of players like Andres Guardado will not be available to play.

Among the favorites in the Gold Cup Mexico shares place with the United States and Canada, but this time they are not considered as favorites as in other editions of the tournament.

Andres Guardado is one of the veterans that was supposed to be available to join Mexico’s squad in the 2023 gold cup, he is playing in Spain in the local league La Liga for Real Betis since 2017.

Why won’t Andres Guardado be present at the 2023 Gold Cup?

It is not the first time that he has missed the Gold Cup, in 2022 it was another occasion where Andres Guardado did not play with the national team, in 2023 he was not called up to play with Mexico and it is likely that he will not return to play in the Gold Cup in upcoming editions.

Mexico has other players who can replace Andres Guardado in the tournament, they will have available several midfielders who play in the local league, Liga MX, such as Orbelin Pineda, Luis Chavez, Uriel Antuna, among others.

Andres Guardado’s career is coming to an end, although he continues to play in a top tier league in Europe, it is likely that after the 2023-2024 season he will return to Mexico to play for a local team or join an MLS team.