Granada and Barcelona will clash off on Saturday at Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Granada and Barcelona are set to face off at the Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in Granada on the Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 52nd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far; Granada have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 20, 2021, when the Blaugrana salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Granada vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes, Granada

Granada vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Granada vs Barcelona: Storylines

Granada have been doing poorly in La Liga this season. However, in their last five fixtures, they have emerged victorious three times, as well as drawn twice (WDWWD). Meanwhile, Barcelona are yet to hit their best form as well, having triumphed twice in their last five league matchs. In addition, two of them ended in a draw, and one in a defeat (LDWDW).

The Nasrids currently sit in 13th place in La Liga with 23 points in 19 matches so far. On the other hand, the Blaugrana, led by their legend Xavi Hernandez, are placed eight positions below them, in sixth place on the La Liga table with 31 points won in 19 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 9, 1941, when the Calatans cruised past the Andalusians with a final result of 4-0 away in the 1941/42 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 20.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Granada vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 20 game between Granada and Barcelona, to be played on Saturday, at the Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in Granada, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Granada vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. Expectedly, FanDuel see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -140 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Granada have +370 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 20, while a tie would result in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Granada +370 Tie +280 Barcelona -140

* Odds by FanDuel