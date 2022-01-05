Granada and Barcelona will clash off on Sunday at Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Granada vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 20 of La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona will visit Granada at the Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in Granada on the Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 52nd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 39 occasions so far; Granada have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 20, 2021, when the Blaugrana salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw at home in Barcelona in the 2021-22 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Granada vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 20 game between Granada and Barcelona will be played on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in Granada.

Granada vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Granada vs Barcelona in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Granada and Barcelona on the 20th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.