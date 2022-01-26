Honduras and Canada come against each other on Thursday at Olimpico Metropolitano for Matchday 9 of the Final Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Honduras and Canada will clash off at the Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 8:05 PM (ET), in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Final Round Matchday 9 game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the match in the US. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 27th overall meeting. Honduras are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 11 occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph seven times to this day, and the remaining eight games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when it ended in a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, this time at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Honduras vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula

Live Stream: Paramount+ (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Honduras vs Canada: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Honduras vs Canada: Storylines

Honduras have been in terrible form in the Final Round so far. In the last five games, they have four losses and only one draw (DLLLL). Meanwhile, Canada have been off to a good start, drawing four games so far. In addition, they have four wins and no losses in their first five matches of the final stage (DDWWW).

Canadians currently sit in first place on the table with 16 points in eight games so far. On the other hand, Honduras are placed way below them, in last place with only three points won after eight matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 9, 1980, when Honduras got past Canada with a final result of 2-0 in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 9 in the Final Qualifying Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Honduras vs Canada in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 9 game between Honduras and Canada, to be played on on Thursday at the Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Hula, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Honduras vs Canada: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Canada. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim another win in this stage and they have given them -105 odds. The home side Honduras, meanwhile, have a +300 odds to cause an upset, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Honduras +300 Tie +230 Canada -105

* Odds by FanDuel