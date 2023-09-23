How to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between championship teams. This confrontation involves Tigres UANL facing Monterrey at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey online free in the US on Fubo]

Tigres UANL are the defending champions after their great victory in the first half of the year, but they want to stay ahead of everybody in this competition. They arrive at this match with two consecutive victories.

Monterrey have the potential to be even closer to the leaders considering they had one match postponed. However, their performances thus far have been something to value despite losing in the last league matchup.

When will Tigres UANL vs Monterrey be played?

Tigres UANL will be defying Monterrey on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Saturday, September 23. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the US

The game between Tigres UANL and Monterrey on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.