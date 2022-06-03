Hungary and England will clash off on Saturday at Puskas Arena in Budapest on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3. Check out how to watch or live stream online free the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Hungary will meet with England at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A3 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 25th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is England who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 16 occasions so far; Hungary men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Group Stage of the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Hungary vs England: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Hungary vs England: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Hungary vs England: Storylines

Eight of the 10 games the Three Lions played in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers ended in victories, with the Hungarians finishing in fourth place. On the other hand, Hungary's recent record has deteriorated, with the Magyars winning only four of their last thirteen games going back to June 8, 2021.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 10, 1908, when the Englishmen torpedoed the Magyarok with a final result of 7-1 in a friendly exhibition match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Hungary and England in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3 match between Hungary and England, to be played on Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Hungary vs England: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of England. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -310 odds. The home side Hungary meanwhile, have a whopping +800 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the first matchday, while a tie would result in a +340 payout.

FanDuel Hungary +800 Tie +340 England -310

* Odds by FanDuel