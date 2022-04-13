Independiente del Valle play against Tolima for a Group Stage game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Independiente del Valle vs Tolima: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage in the US

Independiente del Valle and Tolima meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Sangolquí on April 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team can only think of another victory. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Independiente del Valle are in the second spot of the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores with a victory. They were the second team to win a game in Group D, the other winner being group leader Atletico Mineiro.

Tolima lost the first game in Group D against Atletico Mineiro at home, it was a hard defeat where Tolima did a good job defensively the first 45 minutes of the game but wear was greater and the team gave in to the Brazilians.

Independiente del Valle vs Tolima: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Sangolquí, Ecuador.

Live Stream: Star+

Independiente del Valle vs Tolima: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Independiente del Valle vs Tolima: Storylines

Independiente del Valle are champions of their local league in Ecuador and are considered favorites in Group D. Independiente del Valle's first win came against a Brazilian rival, America Mineiro 2-0 on the road. It was a good victory playing on a dangerous terrain like Brazil, although the rivals were not a big team from that country.

Deportes Tolima are also champions of the first phase of the local league in their country, but so far they have not shown the same level of play in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Tolima did not play in the 2021 edition of the tournament and the only time they reached a big stage of the tournament was in 1982 when Tolima played in the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Independiente del Valle vs Tolima in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Independiente del Valle vs Tolima: Predictions And Odds

Independiente del Valle are home favorites to win this game with 1.82 odds that will pay $182 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they a stronger record and a better offense game. Tolima are underdogs at 4.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Independiente del Valle 1.82.

BetMGM Independiente del Valle 1.82 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Tolima 4.40

* Odds via BetMGM.