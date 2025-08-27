Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC Match Preview Leagues Cup Semifinal August 27 2025

Soccer fans are gearing up for a thrilling Leagues Cup semifinal as Inter Miami CF host Orlando City SC on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and broadcast live on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV). With a place in the final and a ticket to the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup on the line, this Florida Derby promises to be one of the most intense encounters of the season.

Inter Miami CF Team Analysis

Inter Miami CF Recent Performance WLDDW

Inter Miami arrive with a mixed run of results. Earlier this month they suffered a heavy 4-1 loss away to Orlando City, but the team recovered in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Tigres, where Luis Suarez scored twice from the penalty spot. Before that, they shared points with D.C. United in a tense draw. Despite the setbacks, Miami’s home record has remained strong throughout the competition, and the possible return of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could provide a major boost at this stage.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

All eyes will be on the stars who transformed the club since their arrival. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have returned to training after minor injuries, but their involvement will be decided on gameday. Sergio Busquets is fit and ready to control the midfield as he approaches his 100th appearance for the club. Luis Suárez continues to deliver in decisive moments, proving his value in front of goal during the win over Tigres. In defense, Tomás Avilés will be crucial in organizing the backline, playing in his natural role as a center-back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami CF Suspensions & Injuries

Inter Miami do not have any suspensions. Messi and Alba remain the main question marks, both expected to be late fitness decisions. Other than that, coach Javier Mascherano will be able to count on the majority of his first-team squad, with no significant injuries reported.

Inter Miami CF Tactics and Formation

Mascherano is expected to stick with a 4-2-3-1 system. Rocco Ríos Novo should start in goal, with a backline featuring Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov and either Jordi Alba or Noah Allen depending on Alba’s availability. Busquets will anchor the midfield alongside David Ruiz, while Benjamin Cremaschi offers energy and link-up play further forward. Suárez will lead the attack, with Messi ready to slot in behind him if fit. Miami’s tactical focus will be on controlling possession and using their experienced stars to unlock Orlando’s defense.

Advertisement

Orlando City SC Team Analysis

Orlando City SC Recent Performance WWLWL

Orlando City enter this semifinal with confidence after dominating Inter Miami earlier in August with a 4-1 win and also defeating Sporting Kansas City. However, their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed in a 5-1 defeat to Nashville SC, a reminder that while their attack has been prolific, they remain fragile at the back. That inconsistency could define their semifinal clash against Miami’s star-studded squad.

Advertisement

Orlando City SC Key Players

Orlando’s attack is spearheaded by Martin Ojeda, who is in excellent form and closing in on club records for both goals and assists. Alongside him, Luis Muriel provides creativity and experience, while Ramiro Enrique offers pace and directness in the final third. In midfield, Cesar Araujo is essential in breaking up play and dictating tempo, while goalkeeper Pedro Gallese will once again be relied upon to keep his team in contention against Inter Miami’s world-class forwards. At the back, Robin Jansson and Rodrigo Schlegel must step up to contain Suarez and potentially Messi.

Advertisement

Orlando City SC Suspensions & Injuries

The Lions will be without Yutaro Tsukada, who is out with an ACL injury, and Wilder Cartagena, sidelined with an Achilles problem. Duncan McGuire is still recovering from a shoulder injury but could return in early September. There are no suspensions for this match, allowing coach Oscar Pareja to field a strong side despite the absences.

Orlando City SC Tactics and Formation

Orlando typically line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Gallese starts in goal behind a defense led by Schlegel and Jansson, with Rafael Santos on the left. In midfield, Araujo provides balance while Ojeda drives the attack, supported by Muriel and Enrique up front. Pareja’s side relies on quick transitions and pressing high, but their defensive frailties have cost them in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC Head-to-Head Statistics

The rivalry between these two clubs has become one of the fiercest in MLS. In their most recent meeting on August 10, 2025, Orlando City crushed Inter Miami 4-1. Earlier in the season, they also beat Miami 3-0 in May. Last year, the results were more balanced, with Miami recording a 5-0 win in March 2024 before the sides drew 0-0 in May. Orlando have had the clear upper hand in 2025, and Miami will be looking for revenge on home soil in this decisive semifinal.

Home Team Away Team Date Competition Result Orlando City Inter Miami CF Aug 10, 2025 Major League Soccer 4-1 Orlando City Inter Miami CF May 18, 2025 Major League Soccer 3-0 Orlando City Inter Miami CF May 15, 2024 Major League Soccer 0-0 Inter Miami CF Orlando City Mar 2, 2024 Major League Soccer 5-0

Advertisement

Venue and Weather

The semifinal will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which holds over 21,000 spectators and has become a fortress for Miami in cup competitions. The weather forecast for Wednesday night is favorable, with clear skies and temperatures around 80°F, offering perfect conditions for a fast-paced, attacking match.