Inter and Benfica face each other this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Benfica online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
Group D, to which these two rivals belong, is one of the most evenly contested in this edition of the Champions League. Undoubtedly, the primary favorites to finish as group leaders are Inter, the current runners-up of the tournament. However, in Matchday 1 against Real Sociedad, it became evident that this won’t be an easy task.
The Italian team struggled to secure a 1-1 draw against the Spanish side, and now they are seeking their first victory. Their upcoming opponents will be Benfica, who had a disastrous debut, losing 2-0 to Salzburg at home. They must swiftly recover from that setback, as in the Champions League, every match and every point is of utmost importance.
Inter vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD
India: JioTV, SonyLIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+
Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX