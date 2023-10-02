Inter vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Inter and Benfica face each other this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Group D, to which these two rivals belong, is one of the most evenly contested in this edition of the Champions League. Undoubtedly, the primary favorites to finish as group leaders are Inter, the current runners-up of the tournament. However, in Matchday 1 against Real Sociedad, it became evident that this won’t be an easy task.

The Italian team struggled to secure a 1-1 draw against the Spanish side, and now they are seeking their first victory. Their upcoming opponents will be Benfica, who had a disastrous debut, losing 2-0 to Salzburg at home. They must swiftly recover from that setback, as in the Champions League, every match and every point is of utmost importance.

Inter vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

India: JioTV, SonyLIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX