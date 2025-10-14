Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 14, for Portugal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal takes center stage today in Lisbon as they host Hungary in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again at the heart of speculation. With his squad status confirmed in recent weeks, fans and analysts alike have been wondering: will the captain take the field?

Ronaldo, 40 years old, continues defying age. His presence in Portugal’s squad was confirmed earlier this month, cementing his role in their campaign. Though not every lineup is set in stone, Portugal approach this match knowing a win might clinch their spot at the World Cup.

Still, soccer rarely follows predictions perfectly. Tactical shifts, fitness, or late decisions by coach Roberto Martinez could alter plans. But all signs suggest Ronaldo is in the mix for tonight’s match.

Will Ronaldo start or play today?

As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo has no issues that would prevent him from being in the starting lineup, and he is widely expected to start against Hungary. The veteran forward remains a pivotal figure both tactically and emotionally, embodying leadership in a match where every point could be decisive for Portugal’s qualification.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal acknowledges the fans after the team’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

What this match means beyond Ronaldo

This is more than a star’s return. If Portugal win today, they could mathematically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, sealing their dominance in Group F. Hungary, meanwhile, will fight for survival, needing to turn a rugged campaign around.

For Ronaldo, this could be one of his final qualifying matches — and possibly his last in a home Portugal jersey, a moment filled with symbolism for both fans and teammates.

Portugal predicted lineup vs Hungary

With qualification within reach, Portugal are expected to field a strong side led by their veteran captain. The projected starting XI features Diogo Costa; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ruben Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão; and Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

