Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC today, September 27?

Inter Miami defied the odds by reversing their fortunes in the MLS. Despite enduring a losing streak and dealing with key player absences, they clinched a playoff spot with a decisive victory against New York City. Today, the Herons face Toronto FC without the usual must-win pressure, having already secured a berth in the league’s second phase. Lionel Messi‘s potential participation remains uncertain, adding intrigue for fans closely monitoring his status.

Lionel Messi, fresh from a match untainted by injury or penalties, is in plein shape to take the field today against Toronto FC. Javier Mascherano, keenly aware of Messi’s stellar form, will likely feature the Argentine star in the starting lineup once again. As the season advances, the veteran star is not only the essential playmaker and scorer for the Herons but also leads the race for his first MLS Golden Boot, outpacing rivals Denis Bouanga and Sam Surridge.

Although the Herons have already secured their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs, they cannot afford complacency, as a defeat today might trigger a slump and jeopardize their momentum in the second half of the season. For this reason, head coach Javier Mascherano might aim to field his best lineup. However, he could also make strategic adjustments during the game to control the playing time of his top stars.

Toronto FC predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Toronto FC face a crucial game against Inter Miami, dealing with significant squad absences. Head coach Robin Fraser will be without Nicksoen Gomis, Kevin Long, Zane Monlouis, and Henry Wingo, all out due to injuries. However, the team will count on Jonathan Osorio and Djordje Mihailovic, pivotal players throughout the season. Their presence provides a much-needed boost in both strategy and morale.

Maxime Dominguez #23 of Toronto FC and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

With this in mind, Toronto could lineup as follows: Luka Gavran; Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Raoul Petretta, Richie Laryea; Alonso Coello, Jose Cifuentes, Djordje Mihailovic; Theo Corbeanu, Derick Etienne, Jonathan Osorio.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Toronto FC

After enduring several weeks plagued by significant absences, Inter Miami eagerly welcomes Luis Suarez back to the forward line. Additionally, the team regains the services of Telasco Segovia, who returns to action following a suspension from accumulated yellow cards. However, head coach Javier Mascherano must continue to navigate without the contributions of Allen Obando and David Ruiz.

Considering this, Inter Miami could play as follows: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende.