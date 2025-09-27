Trending topics:
mls

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC today, September 27?

Inter Miami and Toronto FC face off in a crucial MLS showdown. With a playoff spot secured, the Herons arrive to the game without the usual pressure, leaving Lionel Messi's participation in question. For that reason, fans eagerly await updates on the Argentine star's status.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the MLS match.
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to the MLS match.

Inter Miami defied the odds by reversing their fortunes in the MLS. Despite enduring a losing streak and dealing with key player absences, they clinched a playoff spot with a decisive victory against New York City. Today, the Herons face Toronto FC without the usual must-win pressure, having already secured a berth in the league’s second phase. Lionel Messi‘s potential participation remains uncertain, adding intrigue for fans closely monitoring his status.

Lionel Messi, fresh from a match untainted by injury or penalties, is in plein shape to take the field today against Toronto FC. Javier Mascherano, keenly aware of Messi’s stellar form, will likely feature the Argentine star in the starting lineup once again. As the season advances, the veteran star is not only the essential playmaker and scorer for the Herons but also leads the race for his first MLS Golden Boot, outpacing rivals Denis Bouanga and Sam Surridge.

Although the Herons have already secured their place in the MLS Cup Playoffs, they cannot afford complacency, as a defeat today might trigger a slump and jeopardize their momentum in the second half of the season. For this reason, head coach Javier Mascherano might aim to field his best lineup. However, he could also make strategic adjustments during the game to control the playing time of his top stars.

Advertisement

Toronto FC predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Toronto FC face a crucial game against Inter Miami, dealing with significant squad absences. Head coach Robin Fraser will be without Nicksoen Gomis, Kevin Long, Zane Monlouis, and Henry Wingo, all out due to injuries. However, the team will count on Jonathan Osorio and Djordje Mihailovic, pivotal players throughout the season. Their presence provides a much-needed boost in both strategy and morale.

Toronto&#039;s Maxime Dominguez and Inter Miami&#039;s Lionel Messi

Maxime Dominguez #23 of Toronto FC and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Advertisement

With this in mind, Toronto could lineup as follows: Luka Gavran; Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Raoul Petretta, Richie Laryea; Alonso Coello, Jose Cifuentes, Djordje Mihailovic; Theo Corbeanu, Derick Etienne, Jonathan Osorio.

MLS fines Rodrigo De Paul for surprising reason in Inter Miami win over New York City FC

see also

MLS fines Rodrigo De Paul for surprising reason in Inter Miami win over New York City FC

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Toronto FC

After enduring several weeks plagued by significant absences, Inter Miami eagerly welcomes Luis Suarez back to the forward line. Additionally, the team regains the services of Telasco Segovia, who returns to action following a suspension from accumulated yellow cards. However, head coach Javier Mascherano must continue to navigate without the contributions of Allen Obando and David Ruiz.

Advertisement

Considering this, Inter Miami could play as follows: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo
ALSO READ
Julian Alvarez scores an awe-inspiring goal in Madrid’s Derby: How many free kick goals did Lionel Messi score vs Real Madrid?
Soccer

Julian Alvarez scores an awe-inspiring goal in Madrid’s Derby: How many free kick goals did Lionel Messi score vs Real Madrid?

Lionel Messi has an incredible moment with Ousmane Dembele after winning the Ballon d’Or
Soccer

Lionel Messi has an incredible moment with Ousmane Dembele after winning the Ballon d’Or

Haaland overtakes Ronaldo and Mbappe but stays behind Messi in Champions League record
Soccer

Haaland overtakes Ronaldo and Mbappe but stays behind Messi in Champions League record

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Better Collective Logo