Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Bolivia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Argentina and Bolivia clash for Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. All eyes are set to be on Lionel Messi, who is returning to his home country.

Coming fresh from their 1-1 draw against Venezuela, Argentina are now in Buenos Aires, where they will face Bolivia for Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s side are looking to return to the victory path, and Lionel Messi is expected to lead the team.

After returning with the national team against La Vinotinto, there’s no indication that Messi won’t be in the starting lineup. Actually, journalist Gaston Edul has reported that Scaloni is considering playing with Messi, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez as attackers.

“We value the possibility of Lautaro (Martinez) and Julian (Alvarez) playing together, but a single forward can also play. We are open to all possibilities,” Scaloni confirmed in a press conference yesterday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Messi said after Venezuela’s match that he was happy to return to Argentina. “It was a long time away from the pitch. I’m happy to be back here. Now we’re going to play in front of our people,” he told Edul.

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina (Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

While Messi wasn’t able to score against Venezuela, the 37-year-old forward was showcasing a great form with Inter Miami, scoring five goals in five matches and leading Tata Martino’s side to the Supporters’ Shield.

Advertisement

see also Brazilian young star names Messi as top inspiration over Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

Argentina’s potential starting lineup vs Bolivia

Argentina haven’t won their last two matches in Qualifiers, losing to Colombia and drawing with Venezuela. However, against Bolivia, who are in the 6th spot with 12 points from their 9 games played, they want to earn the three points.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Scaloni weighs in on Lautaro Martinez’s chances to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

To do so, the potential lineup for tonight’s match is: Geronimo Rulli; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.