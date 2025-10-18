Is Lionel Messi playing today in Nashville for Inter Miami in the 2025 MLS regular season finale?

While Inter Miami has already clinched a spot in the upcoming MLS playoffs and is out of the running for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Decision Day will be far from just another match. Lionel Messi heads to GEODIS Park with a clear objective in mind for the showdown against Nashville SC — and he’ll be determined to achieve it.

The Argentine superstar is in the hunt for the league’s Golden Boot, and while there hasn’t been official confirmation yet, all signs point to the No. 10 taking the field alongside his teammates — determined to finish the regular season as MLS’ top scorer.

Messi, who has scored seven goals in his last seven matches for Inter Miami, currently sits atop the scoring chart with 26 goals. He’s being closely chased by Denis Bouanga of LAFC, who has 24, and Nashville’s Sam Surridge, who has netted 23.

Not only that, but the former Barcelona star also boasts 18 assists — tied with Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC — putting him in contention for the top spot in that category as well.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Eyes on the Playoffs

Inter Miami, under the leadership of head coach Javier Mascherano, heads into MLS Decision Day with its playoff berth secured but its focus intensely fixed on postseason confidence and seeding.

Mascherano has stressed the importance of a strong final regular-season performance against Nashville SC, stating the team wants to “finish the regular season on a high note and arrive with a lot of confidence to the playoffs.”

The Herons, currently vying with FC Cincinnati for the second spot in the Eastern Conference, are aiming for a victory to secure the best possible home-field advantage for their upcoming Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run, where Lionel Messi and the veteran core will look to make a deep title push.

When does the next round begin?

Following the conclusion of a high-stakes Decision Day, Inter Miami will officially begin their quest for the MLS Cup title next week. As a top-seven seed in the Eastern Conference, the Herons have successfully avoided the single-elimination Wild Card matches set for Wednesday, October 22, and will instead start their postseason campaign in the best-of-three Round One Series, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 24.

The club has clinched home-field advantage for at least one game in that series, meaning the first or a decisive third match will be played at Chase Stadium, with the full bracket and their opponent to be confirmed immediately after the final regular-season results are in.