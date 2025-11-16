Italy vs Norway lineups: Is Erling Haaland playing today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

With high expectations for the Norwegian national team, fans are eagerly anticipating Erling Haaland‘s performance as Norway face Italy in a pivotal UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match. The possibility of Norway returning to the World Cup final stage hinges on this decisive encounter.

Reports indicate that Erling Haaland will take the field today for Norway vs Italy in the World Cup Qualifiers. The Norwegian superstar was instrumental in their last match, contributing two crucial goals, bringing his total to 14 during the qualifiers.

One key factor in Norway‘s favor against Italy today is their significant goal advantage. They can afford to lose or draw, provided the loss does not exceed a nine-goal difference, meaning their spot in the World Cup Group stage is within touching distance.

Italy, aware of the challenging scenario, are holding onto hopes of a miracle to secure a direct qualification to the next World Cup, following their last appearance in Brazil 2014, where they exited in the group stage against Costa Rica and Uruguay. A victory today is imperative for Italy to achieve this goal.

Italy vs. Norway predicted lineups

Italy and Norway are expected to give it their all in this high-stakes match. According to multiple reports, both teams will field their strongest lineups. For Norway, Haaland and Alexander Sorloth are set to lead the charge, while Italy will rely on Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella to spearhead their efforts.

Italy’s predicted lineup:

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Donnarumma

: Gianluigi Donnarumma Defenders : Alessandro Buongiorno, Gianluca Macini, Federico Dimarco, Raoul Bellanova

: Alessandro Buongiorno, Gianluca Macini, Federico Dimarco, Raoul Bellanova Midfielders : Sandro Tonali, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Barella

: Sandro Tonali, Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Barella Forwards : Giacomo Raspadori, Matteo Politano, Mateo Retegui

Norway’s predicted lineup: