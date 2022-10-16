Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona's president, is not verry happy with how refs have treated his club lately, so after the game against Real Madrid he decided to step up and get serious with them

FC Barcelona is having a rough time lately regarding the refs' decisions in Champions League and LaLiga. After a controversial game against Real Madrid, Joan Laporta, the club's president, decided to take serious actions against them.

Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 LaLiga season had a huge game for Barcelona: El Clásico against Real Madrid. Unfortunately, they lost in the Merengues house by a 3-1 score, but with some controversial decisions by the referees.

But these actions have not been only in LaLiga, but also in the UEFA Champions League. Now, after getting tired with the refs, Joan Laporta decided to step up for his team and got really serious with them after the match.

Joan Laporta invaded the refs' locker room after Real Madrid vs Barcelona

In the most important game of the first half of the season, Barcelona was defeated by Real Madrid with a 3-1 final score. Things could've been different in the second half with a penalty for them, but the referees didn't see it.

In the 73th minute of the game, Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona's striker, entered the box in a solo play by the Polish player. After leaving Eder Militao behind, he was tackled by Dani Carvajal, but the referee decided that it was not a foul.

Of course the fans started talking about this play in social media. There is a clear contact by Carvajal that made Lewandowski fall to the ground, but in the eyes of the referee and the VAR, it was not.

Not only Barcelona's fans were mad, but also Joan Laporta, the team's president. He was so angry that he decided to step up for his club and get serious with them by having a talk, or at least he tried to.

According to the referees report after the match, they said that Joan Laporta tried to invade their locker room. The statement establishes that he was very mad and asked for explanations by the refs, but he was asked to leave immediately.