Canada's Jonathan David, who also plays for Lille, has been a consistent goalscorer, and he is expected to play a major role in the World Cup in November. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the French side.

Even though Jonathan David has had a few rough patches since moving to Lille in the summer of 2020, he still boasts some impressive numbers. He is not only the league's all-time leading scorer from North America but also the all-time leading scorer for LOSC in the 21st century.

Since his time at Belgian club Gent, from which he moved to France, David has drawn interest from clubs around Europe. The 22-year-old was a crucial cog in Canada's effort to finally put the last three decades behind them, as he scored nine goals in 14 games, second only to Cyle Larin.

The Canadian striker has been involved in more than just that bit of recent soccer history, however. He scored 13 goals as Lille won the 2021 French Ligue 1 championship. Currently tied with Neymar for the most goals scored in Ligue 1 with nine, Jonathan David is off to a fantastic start and is battling some of Europe's best players in terms of goals, shots, touches, and points.

Jonathan David's contract with Lille

The media have previously suggested that in 2020, Jonathan David signed a record-breaking €30 million contract to play with Lille until the summer of 2025. Thus, David has become the most expensive Canadian player in history if the stated cost is accurate.

How much does Jonathan David make a week?

With Lille, Jonathan David has blossomed into a phenomenal goalscorer. As a result, the French squad has been under pressure to pay him a high salary. The Canadian superstar's salary has increased dramatically due to his recent string of good performances.

According to Capology, Jonathan David's current annual salary is close to €1.7 million gross / €920,000 net. Taking this account, the Dutch winger would earn about €140,000 per month or €32,000 a week. That would make it nearly €6,400 a day, or around €800 per hour, or €13 per minute.