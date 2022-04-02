Juarez and Pumas UNAM clash off today at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez for the 12th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream online this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Juarez and Pumas UNAM will meet at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Juarez, in the 10th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament today, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their ninth overall meeting. Interestingly, these two clubs have played a lot of draws; Pumas UNAM have grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and FC Juarez have emerged victorious only once. The remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 17, 2021, when Pumas UNAM narrowly won 1-0 at home in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, Juarez

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Juarez have been in disappointing form in the Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have managed just one draw, in addition to four losses (DLLLL). Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM have been doing similarly, getting two draws in the last five fixtures. They also have three defeats (DLLLD).

Juarez currently sit in 18th place in Liga MX with eight points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, UNAM are placed six positions above them, in 12th place of the Liga MX table with 12 points won in 11 games in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 25, 2018, and it ended in a 3-0 home win for the Cougars in the 2017/2018 Liga MX Clausura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 12.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Juarez vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 12 game between Juarez and Pumas UNAM, to be played today, at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Juarez, will be broadcast on FuboTV in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Pumas UNAM. PointsBet see them as the slight favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them +150 odds. The home side Juarez, have +185 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 12, while a tie would result in a +195 payout.

PointsBet Juarez +185 Tie +195 Pumas UNAM +150

* Odds via PointsBet