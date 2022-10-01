Juventus and Bologna will clash off on Sunday at Allianz Stadium in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus will welcome Bologna at Allianz Stadium on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 153rd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 79 games so far; Bologna have celebrated a victory 24 times to this day, and 49 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 16, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Juventus vs Bologna: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Bologna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match TV, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, STARZPLAY, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+