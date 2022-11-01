Juventus play against PSG at the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Juventus and PSG meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino on November 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to find the weak point of the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Juventus are not playing to advance to the knockout stage, they could not fight for the second spot within the group, serious defensive problems that were evident during the early games.

PSG look more solid than last season, it is very likely that they will be more lethal than before during the knockout stage. They are in the first spot of Group H with 3-2-0 and 11 points.

Juventus probable lineup

Juventus have a full star roster, among them are McKennie, Rabiot, Bonucci, Di Maria and others. But it seems that this is not enough for them to be dominant in the UEFA Champions League or at least in the local Italian league, Serie A, where they are at the 7th spot in the table.

Juventus' top scorer is Vlahovic with 6 goals this season, while Milik is the second top scorer with two 3 goals. Juventus' dependence on their forwards is a weak point.

This is the likely Juventus’s lineup for this game: Wojciech Szczesny, Manuel Locatelli, Danilo, Weston McKennie, Dušan Vlahovic, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Gatti, Filip Kostic, Moise Kean, Leonardo Bonucci, Adrien Rabiot

PSG probable lineup

PSG are dominant in France, they are always favorites to win the local league, but in the Champions League things are different when they have to play against other top favorites.

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar are the key players for PSG to reach the knockout stage as big favorites, but PSG's have gaps and they are evident during the games.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappé, Fabián Ruiz Peña, Neymar, Juan Bernat, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Lionel Messi