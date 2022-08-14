Juventus will face Sassuolo for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the first Matchday of this 2022/2023 Serie A season, Juventus will receive Sassuolo. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).

The season begins for one of the best Italian teams in history. Juventus come from having a not entirely good season if you take into account that they are a team used to fighting and winning championships, something that did not happen in 2021/2022. Of course, this year with a renewed team they will look to be strong again.

Last season was pretty inconsequential for Sassuolo. They did not suffer from relegation, but they were far from the fight to enter the international cups. Without a doubt, this will be the main objective this year, although with the passing of the Matchdays it will be known well what objectives this team is for.

Juventus vs Sassuolo: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will play against Sassuolo for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, August 15 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Australia: 3:45 AM (August 16)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 16)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 16)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 16)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 16)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Juventus vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Belize: ESPN North, ESPN2 Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

International: bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: #Let's go

Sudan: STARZPLAY, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), FuboTV (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

