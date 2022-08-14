For the first Matchday of this 2022/2023 Serie A season, Juventus will receive Sassuolo. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).
The season begins for one of the best Italian teams in history. Juventus come from having a not entirely good season if you take into account that they are a team used to fighting and winning championships, something that did not happen in 2021/2022. Of course, this year with a renewed team they will look to be strong again.
Last season was pretty inconsequential for Sassuolo. They did not suffer from relegation, but they were far from the fight to enter the international cups. Without a doubt, this will be the main objective this year, although with the passing of the Matchdays it will be known well what objectives this team is for.
Juventus vs Sassuolo: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will play against Sassuolo for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, August 15 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Juventus vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
