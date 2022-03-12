Benfica will visit Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Ajax and Benfica will face each other at the Johan Cruijff Arena for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The game for the first leg of this round of 16 was one of the most interesting of the 8 that were played. Ajax could not assert their favoritism, and equalized 2-2. Now they have the opportunity to advance to the next round playing as locals. Of course, just as in the first leg the Dutch are favorites.

On the Benfica side, they know that they are the underdogs, but already in the first leg they surprised by playing at a high level and complicating Ajax (although in the Oddsmakers they gave the Dutch favorites by a good difference). Obviously it won't be the same now that they play away, but this Benfica team showed that they can surprise a superior team.

Ajax vs Benfica: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Ajax and Benfica will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena will be played on Tuesday, March 15 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Ajax vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Ajax vs Benfica

The game that Ajax and Benfica will play for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN.com.

