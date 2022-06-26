LA Galaxy and Minnesota United face each other at Dignity Health Sports Park in a match for the Week 17 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

LA Galaxy and Minnesota United will meet at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, in Week 17 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their 12th overall meeting. At the moment Los Angeles Galaxy are the favorites, having won on six occasions, while the Minnesota United have managed to triumph on one occasion, with four matches ending in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on May 19, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Field in the 2022 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 17 game between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United will be played on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United on the Week 17 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are WUCW, ESPN+, Bally Sports North EXTRA, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, SKOR North.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United anywhere

