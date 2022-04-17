LAFC play against Sporting Kansas City today at Banc of California Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 7. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LAFC are ready to face Sporting Kansas City, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 7 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium on April 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team do not want to lose the good rhythm in the new season. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

LAFC started the new 2022 MLS season with good form and a winning streak of four wins and a draw that was ended with a loss in the city ‘Clasico’ against LA Galaxy 1-2 on the road.

Sporting Kansas City have a negative record with only two wins and five losses in the new season, the team is struggling to win games. The most recent game for Sporting Kansas City was a 1-2 home loss against Nashville.

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: Star+

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

LAFC won their first game of the season against the Colorado Rapids 3-0 and after that game the team went on to win another four games and tied one against the Portland Timbers. The team is in enviable form and so far LAFC have lost only one game against LA Galaxy. This game could be relatively easy for LAFC and become the perfect opportunity to build another winning streak.

Sporting Kansas City could do nothing to stop Nashville and lost the game 2-1 in what was Sporting KC's second straight loss since a March 26 win against Real Salt Lake at home. The team is currently on a losing streak of two straight games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

LAFC are home favorites to win this game with 1.49 odds that will pay $149 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense game averaging 2.33 goals per game. Sporting Kansas City are underdogs at 5.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.40 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LAFC 1.49.

BetMGM LAFC 1.49 Draw 4.40 / 2.5 Sporting Kansas City 5.75

