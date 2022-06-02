Latvia and Andorra will face each other at Daugavas Stadions on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League D Group 1. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Latvia vs Andorra: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

Latvia and Andorra will meet at the Daugavas Stadions in Riga on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League D Group 1 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 10th overall meeting. No surprises here as Latvia have won six of their previous occasions. Andorra are yet to claim a victory in head-to-head duels, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 17, 2020, and it ended in a comfortable 5-0 victory for the Latvians in a Nations League D Group Match. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Latvia vs Andorra: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League D Group 1 game between Latvia and Andorra will be played on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Daugavas Stadions in Riga.

Latvia vs Andorra: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Latvia vs Andorra in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Latvia and Andorra will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.