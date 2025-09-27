Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffer setback in MLS title race after draw with Toronto FC

In MLS regular-season play, Inter Miami drew 1-1 with Toronto FC on Saturday at BMO Field. With Lionel Messi starting, the Herons aimed to extend their three-game winning streak and move closer to securing the top spot in the Western Conference and a second consecutive Supporters’ Shield.

After their dominant win over New York City FC, in which Messi scored a brace and recorded an assist, Javier Mascherano’s squad traveled to Canada looking to continue their momentum. Miami struck first before halftime, taking the early lead.

Late in the first half, Jordi Alba delivered a cross from the left that found Tadeo Allende at the far post, who outmuscled his defender and tapped the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Toronto FC responded, with Djordje Mihailovic scoring the equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result is a setback for Inter Miami in their bid to win a second consecutive Supporters’ Shield, as the team had been in position to claim the title by winning all of its remaining matches.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Miami remains third in the Western Conference with 56 points. Philadelphia Union lead the standings with 60 points and a game in hand, meaning the Herons no longer control their own destiny in the race for the Supporters’ Shield this season.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi teammate to miss rest of MLS regular season with Inter Miami after undergoing surgery

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami are in the midst of a challenging seven-game stretch, having won three of their first five matches while losing one and drawing another. Next up, the Herons will face back-to-back home games against the Chicago Fire and New England Revolution at Chase Stadium to close out this demanding run.

Advertisement

The regular season will conclude with two final matches: hosting Atlanta United on October 11, followed by a trip to Nashville on October 18. Miami’s primary goal remains capturing the Supporters’ Shield, but if that falls out of reach, the team will aim to finish as high as possible in the standings to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs.