MLS fines Rodrigo De Paul for surprising reason in Inter Miami win over New York City FC

Inter Miami cruised past New York City FC with a dominant performance from Lionel Messi, who scored a brace to secure the team’s playoff berth. But in the midst of the celebration, MLS handed down a fine to Rodrigo De Paul for an unusual incident during the match.

MLS has fined Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul an undisclosed amount after ruling that he exaggerated contact on a foul by Andres Perea during the team’s win over New York City FC. The league’s disciplinary committee determined that De Paul violated its policy on simulation and embellishment.

“The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodrigo De Paul for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 26th minute of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on September 24,” the league said in an official statement.

Alongside the statement, MLS released video of the incident showing the Argentine midfielder falling to the ground and holding his face after contact with Perea. However, replays made it clear that Perea was shielding the ball and his arm only brushed against De Paul’s.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Despite the fine, Rodrigo De Paul will remain available for Inter Miami’s upcoming fixtures. Javier Mascherano’s side has already clinched a playoff spot with five regular-season matches still to play.

The Herons are in the middle of a demanding seven-game stretch, having won three of their first four in that run. Up next is a road trip to face Toronto FC, followed by back-to-back home matches against the Chicago Fire and New England Revolution at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami will then close out the regular season with two final games: hosting Atlanta United on October 11 before traveling to Nashville on October 18.