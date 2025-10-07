Trending topics:
Lionel Messi breaks silence on Jordi Alba’s retirement with heartfelt message for Inter Miami teammate

Following Jordi Alba’s retirement announcement, his Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message for the Spanish defender.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami.

Recently, Jordi Alba announced that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season with Inter Miami. Following the announcement, Lionel Messi commented on the defender’s post with a heartfelt message.

The Argentine and the Spaniard formed a formidable partnership during their time together at Barcelona, where Alba assisted Messi countless times down the left flank.

Thank you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you so much. After everything we’ve been through together, it’s going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there… It’s crazy how many assists you’ve given me over the years… Who’s going to give me those back passes now???” Messi wrote on Alba’s Instagram post.

*Developing story

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
