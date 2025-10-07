Lionel Messi loses another Inter Miami teammate apart from Sergio Busquets to retirement

As Lionel Messi and Inter Miami enter the final stretch of the MLS regular season ahead of the playoffs, Sergio Busquets recently announced his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the campaign. However, in the past few hours, another of Messi’s teammates has followed suit, confirming that he too will hang up his boots alongside the Spanish midfielder.

It’s longtime left-back and former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba, who announced in a video shared on his social media that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the year.

“This has been a thoughtful decision I’ve considered for a long time. I feel it’s the right moment to begin a new personal chapter and fully enjoy time with my family after so many demanding years in professional football,” Alba said via Inter Miami’s official website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m very happy with my time at Inter Miami and truly grateful for the support of the fans and for having been part of the team’s successes, sharing special moments in the club’s growth. Now my goal is to finish the season in the best possible way, giving my all in the playoffs,” he added.

Inter Miami will be Alba’s final club, having joined in 2023 as part of the team’s high-profile project alongside his former Barcelona teammates Messi, Busquets, and Luis Suarez. The Spanish defender has so far recorded 14 goals and 38 assists with the Herons, playing a key role in winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Advertisement

see also Former Lionel Messi coach nearing MLS return to compete against Inter Miami

Jordi Alba’s career numbers

Over the course of his professional career, Jordi Alba played more than 700 matches, scoring 51 goals and providing 135 assists. With the Spanish national team, he added 93 appearances, contributing 10 goals and 22 assists.

Advertisement

In total, Alba won 22 major titles across club and international competitions. His most notable achievements include the UEFA Euro 2012, the 2014–15 UEFA Champions League, the 2023 UEFA Nations League, and the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup.