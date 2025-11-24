Lionel Messi mourns the loss of longtime member of the Argentine national team

Lionel Messi has had a long history of highs and lows with Argentina. While they have now won everything, there were many years of struggle. Throughout it all, there were key figures who kept hope alive. The death of Omar Souto, the historic National Teams Manager of Argentina, caused a profound shock in the world of soccer.

Omar Souto passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. Messi, who captains the senior national team, expressed his condolences through an Instagram post, dedicating heartfelt words to Souto.

“You were always there and were the person who paved the way for the AFA to take notice of me,” Messi recalled. He also highlighted Souto’s character: “An incredible human being, impossible to forget for all of us who had the privilege of being part of the national teams.”

In another portion of his post, Messi said he would remember the AFA manager “forever.” “We will never forget you, Omar. Rest in peace,” Messi concluded. The AFA confirmed the news in an emotional statement, declared three days of mourning, and announced a minute of silence at all matches this week.

Who was Omar Souto and what was his role in the Argentina national teams

Omar Souto, affectionately known as “Papúa,” was a fundamental pillar in the Argentine Football Association (AFA), dedicating nearly 30 years of his life to serving Argentina.

His most notable role was as Manager of the National Teams, a position from which he worked tirelessly with a wide range of coaches and players, beginning his career in the youth divisions. Souto earned the respect and affection of multiple generations of players for his loyal commitment, unwavering passion, and warm personality, often being regarded as a “second father” to many young talents.

The moment that cemented Souto’s legacy in Argentine soccer came through his key role in securing Lionel Messi for Argentina in 2004.

On the orders of then-coach Hugo Tocalli, Souto became the first AFA official to contact the family of a young Messi, ensuring his commitment to the Albiceleste despite Spain’s pressure. His influence was not only crucial in the early stages of the careers of soccer stars but also continued as a vital link for the senior squad.