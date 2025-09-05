Lionel Messi reaches two goals with Argentina in 2025: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored with Portugal this year?

While Argentina secured their 2026 FIFA World Cup berth long ago, Matchday 17 against Venezuela carried special significance. Lionel Messi played his final CONMEBOL Qualifier on home soil, dazzling fans with an impressive brace, his first national team goals in 2025. Comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s scoring exploits for Portugal during this period naturally arise, underscoring the enduring rivalry between these two soccer stars.

After missing Argentina‘s first two games in 2025 and failing to score in the previous doubleheader, Lionel Messi has managed to net only two goals with the national team, courtesy of his brace against Venezuela. While this may seem minimal, he has just regained the physical consistency that allowed him to shine in Lionel Scaloni’s team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, overcomes Messi in goals scored for his national team in 2025. The Portuguese superstar has scored three goals in the same span. Although Portugal‘s UEFA World Cup Qualifiers have not yet begun, his goals came in the Nations League, where his team was crowned champion. As there are more official games coming for his national team, he may soon widen the gap in goals with the Argentine star this year.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

While the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers wrap up on September 9, 2025, Portugal are just beginning their journey to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The team will kick off its campaign tomorrow, September 6, against Armenia. Following this, Portugal will conclude their doubleheader by visiting Hungary on September 9. But the journey does not end there; four more qualifier games await them.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final.

About a month later, Portugal will face their third UEFA World Cup Qualifier against Ireland on October 11, and will wrap up their doubleheader with a home match against Hungary on October 14. The final doubleheader of the qualifiers will see Portugal taking on Ireland and Armenia on November 13 and 16, respectively. This schedule provides Cristiano Ronaldo with ample opportunities to further extend his scoring lead over Lionel Messi this year.

Lionel Messi officially misses the next game against Ecuador, but do Argentina still have more games in 2025?

After Argentina’s triumph over Venezuela, Lionel Messi revealed he will sit out the upcoming clash with Ecuador. This decision stems from a need for rest and recovery following a grueling schedule, not due to injury. Importantly, this does not mark his final game with the national team in 2025, as Argentina have reportedly planned additional friendlies for later in the year. These matches could offer Messi further opportunities to add to his goal tally for the national team.