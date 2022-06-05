After winning la Finalissima against Italy, Argentina defeated Estonia in an international friendly thanks to Lionel Messi's incredible five goals. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

After a tough first season with the Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi has shown some of his best level in this international window with Argentina. The seven-time Ballon D’Or winner was elected ‘man of the match’ in the Finalissima against Italy, and now he has scored five goals against Estonia.

With these five goals, Messi overcomes Puskas (84) and becomes the fourth player with most international goals (86). He is only behind Mokhatar Dahari (89), Ali Daei (109) and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored twice against Suiza today (117).

It’s the first time that Messi has scored five goals in one match with Argentina, but is the second time in his career. He did the same feat against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 for Champions League. Of course, with a performance out of this world, people on social media were quick to react.

Fans praised Messi for his five goals against Estonia: Funniest memes and reactions

Messi, who couldn’t score against Italy but made an assist, finally found the net against Estonia. By the 47th minute, the Argentinian captain already scored a hat-trick, which was his eighth with his national team and fifth in a friendly match, according to Mister Chip.

The feat didn’t go unnoticed and fans on Twitter dropped their best memes and reactions, including ironic comments against Kylian Mbappé due to his words saying that the South American qualifiers were easier than the Europeans.







