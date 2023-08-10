Lionel Messi has been extraordinary as the new star of Inter Miami. After four games, the legend has scored seven goals leading his team to the quarterfinals at the Leagues Cup.

Their next rival is Charlotte FC and, thanks to great performances by other players like Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba, Inter Miami are favorites to win the tournament.

However, the MLS is a different story as Inter Miami are still one of the worst teams in the competition. Now, the debut of Lionel Messi has been postponed just before the final run for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

When will Lionel Messi make his debut in the MLS?

Lionel Messi’s debut in MLS was scheduled for August 20 against Charlotte FC, the same team he’ll face in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. However, Inter Miami’s great performances on that tournament just changed the plans.

“Major League Soccer announced today that Inter Miami CF’s MLS match against Charlotte FC originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20 at DRV PNK Stadium has been postponed to a later date to be announced.”

Considering Inter Miami and Charlotte FC have both advanced to the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals, one of those teams will inevitably play in the final or in the third place match of the tournament on August 19.

That’s why it’s impossible to play the MLS game. Now, the possible date for Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami in the league could be August 26 against the New York Red Bulls. Before that, Messi could play on August 23 in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal at Cincinnati.