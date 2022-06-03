Lithuania and Luxembourg will face each other on Saturday at LFF stadionas on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group 1. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Lithuania vs Luxembourg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Lithuania and Luxembourg will clash off at the LFF stadionas in Vilnius on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League C Group 1 soccer match in the United States and Canada. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Luxembourg are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won two times, while Lithuania have celebrated one victory so far, with the remaining one match ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 7, 2019, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in a 2020 Euro Qualifiers match in Vilnius. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Lithuania vs Luxembourg: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lithuania: 7:00 PM

Luxembourg: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Lithuania vs Luxembourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport OTT 8

Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 8

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 8

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania

Luxembourg: RTL 2

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 8

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 8

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8

Sudan: SuperSport OTT 8

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, VIX

Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 8

How to watch Lithuania vs Luxembourg anywhere

